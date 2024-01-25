Kenyan Man Among 4 Arrested Over Fraud in Malaysia

A Kenyan man is among 4 suspects arrested by the Malaysian Police on Monday after the group was accused of being involved in a Ksh2.5 billion (USD15 million) money laundering scandal.

The four, who included Ugandan and Nigerian nationals were busted at a hotel in the Malaysian Capital of Kuala Lumpur where they had holed themselves up to ostensibly avoid the radar of authorities.

Malaysian media outlets reported that the police had been tracking the four for a while, during which they gained valuable intelligence from locals that led to the suspects’ arrest.

During the sting operation, police recovered several passports from three countries belonging to the suspects.

Police detained the Kenyan alongside his accomplices as investigations continue.

If found guilty, the suspects will be sentenced to 15 years in prison and slapped with a fine of not less than five times the sum they accrued from the illegal activities.

According to the Malaysian Anti Money Laundering Laws and Regulations, besides the above-stipulated fine, the suspects can be fined Ksh172.7 million (MYR5 million) or whichever is higher.

The regulations also call for additional penalties for anyone who fails to comply with the administrative anti-money laundering requirements.

Kenyans living abroad have been apprehended by foreign police for breaking several laws policing serious crimes including human trafficking, trespassing, and traffic offenses. Some of them end up jailed or deported to Kenya.

In January last year, a Kenyan nurse was sentenced in the US for being part of the Ksh12 billion home health care fraud scheme.

She was charged alongside an American citizen for making false claims and billings to a program that provides health coverage for low-income earners.

Additionally, four Kenyan nurses in the US lost their practising licences following an investigation carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that established that they held fake diplomas.

By MAUREEN NJERI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

