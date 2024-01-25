Kenya Wins 1 Key UN Post After Tightly Contested Race

Kenya has bagged a key post in the United Nations after beating two countries in the final race of the voting held in Spain.

The country floored Thailand and Malta to Chair the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Committee on Tourism and Competitiveness, solidifying its position as a leader in the global tourism industry.

Kenya Wins

Kenya won the position after two rounds of voting, defeating strong bids from Thailand and Malta. Kenya takes over the chairmanship for three years and will hold the position between 2024 and 2027.

The announcement was made at the first meeting of the committee held at the UNWTO headquarters in Madrid, Spain.

Kenya’s successful bid was anchored on its tourism competitiveness pillars such as destination marketing, diversified tourism offerings, sustainable tourism practices, cultural and natural heritage, training, and skills development programs as well as innovations and technology among other strengths.

Speaking after securing the important win, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua noted that the position was key to advancing the country’s interests.

Mutua added that the position will enable Kenya to make key decisions in the tourism sector.

Tightly Contested Race

“This is a historic moment and an important win for Kenya as it put us in a position of decision-making in matters that affect tourism across the globe. This vote demonstrates the confidence that UNWTO member states have in Kenya’s leadership and ability to steer the organization’s agenda on tourism competitiveness,” Mutua stated.

The CS insisted that tourism is a key pillar of Kenya’s economy and chairing the committee would allow synergy with other UNWTO members in shaping policy, building partnerships, and promoting best tourism practices.

“We shall champion initiatives that will help in the creation of jobs, protecting of the planet as well as driving inclusive growth that can be felt and be impactful within communities,” said CS Mutua.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

