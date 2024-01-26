The High Court has blocked deployment of Kenya police officers to Haiti. In a ruling on Friday, January 26, Justice Chacha Mwita said the National Security Council which includes President William Ruto lacks authority to deploy police officers outside the country.

“Article 240 does not mandate the Council to deploy police officers outside Kenya. Deployment should be as provided for in part 14 of the Act and only to a reciprocating country. It is not contested that there is no reciprocal arrangement between Kenya and Haiti and for that reason, there can be no deployment of police to that country,” Justice Mwita stated.

Third-way Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot had moved to court challenging the government’s decision to deploy officers to the gang-ridden nation. Kenya was set to deploy 1000 officers starting February 2024.

On November 9, 2023, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the Kenyan officers will support the Haitian National Police (HNP) in joint operational planning, capacity building and conduct joint security operations.

He noted that the officers will also provide security for critical infrastructure sites, and transit locations including airports and ports, provision of unhindered and safe access to humanitarian aid for the population receiving assistance.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in October last year approved the deployment of the 1000 officers to Haiti.

Other countries that are in the multi-national mission include; the Bahamas Jamaica, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda.

The National Police Service had already started the process of selecting police officers who are set to be deployed for Haiti’s peace mission.\

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

High Court Blocks Deployment Of Kenya Police To Haiti