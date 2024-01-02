Kenyan US-based Professor Shot By Police In Kenya

A Kenyan US-based professor was shot in Nairobi on Monday while vacationing in Nairobi following an altercation with a police officer in Ngara.

One source privy to the matter explained to Kenyans.co.ke that the whole episode was triggered after a team of officers patrolling around the Globe Roundabout identified several motorists using the wrong lane of the road.

The source explained that the officers approached the motorists to find out why they were not adhering to the law.

When put to task, the professor became agitated, alighted from the vehicle and confronted one of the officers, leading to a physical altercation.

During the confrontation, one of the officers shot the professor in both thighs using his AK-47 rifle.

Following the incident, the professor was rushed to Nairobi Hospital for medical treatment.

Officers have since launched investigations and will record the professor’s statement after he is discharged from hospital.

The source revealed that a team of officers will be stationed at the hospital to acquire more information from the victim.

“He is in stable condition and police officers will record his statement to establish what transpired,” the source indicated.

According to the National Police Service Act, police officers are allowed to use firearms for two main purposes.

This includes either self-defense or defense of another person or property when there is a risk of physical harm.

In 2013, the Act was also amended to allow officers to use their weapons to protect property even if there is no risk of physical harm to the officer or other people.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

