LSK President disagrees with Supreme Court decision to Ban Ahmednassir

The Law Society of Kenya President Eric Theuri who has been an ardent opposer of President William Ruto’s onslaught against the Judiciary, has disagreed with the Supreme Court’s decision to ban lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi from appearing before it.

In a statement, Theuri hit out at the apex court accusing it of violating a consumer’s rights by dictating who should appear before them.

“The Court has no legal right to bar an Advocate duly authorized by the Law Society to practice law,” Theuri stated.

Justifying his sentiments, the LSK President made it clear that the directive to bar Ahmednassir and his law firm from appearing before the Supreme Court did not have a basis.

“The decision has no basis in law, is illegal, irregular and paints the Court as a purveyor of injustice. The Court decision violates the principle of the right to be heard. A basic element of any fair decision.”

According to the lawyer, the decision if upheld will set a dangerous precedent where judges will start banning Kenyans they dislike which he indicated will cripple justice in the country.

“The decision sets a dangerous precedent where courts can bar anyone they dislike,” he stated.

Theuri thus directed the Supreme Court to retract the statement and issue an apology to Ahmednassir.

The Supreme Court placed an embargo on Ahmednassir accusing him of “relentlessly and unabashedly conducting a campaign in the broadcast, print and social media aimed at scandalizing, ridiculing and out rightly denigrating the Court.”

“Given the foregoing, it is the decision of this Court, that henceforth and from the date of this Communication, you shall have no audience before the Court, either by yourself, through an employee of your law firm, or any other person,” read part of the statement drafted by Letizia Muthoni Wachira, the Registrar of the Supreme Court.

“Through social media posts, media interviews, and write-ups, you have accused the Court either in its constitutive persona, or individual membership, of acts of corruption, incompetence, and outright bribery. This, you have done with reckless abandon, paying scant regard to the reputations of those who tirelessly serve on the Court in accordance with their Oath of Office.

“Notwithstanding the damage to the reputation of the Court, and the Judges who have served thereon over the years, both in its corporate and individual posture and to render justice to those you represent, the Court has exercised restraint by not deploying the punitive tools available to it against you,” the registrar stated.

Ahmednassir opposed the directive vowing to challenge it.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

LSK President disagrees with Supreme Court decision to Ban Ahmednassir