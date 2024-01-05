Missing Kenyan Travel Nurse John Mugo Found Dead In New York

The search for the missing Kenyan Diaspora man John N. Mugo came to a sad end with the report that he was found dead in a hotel room in New York.

John was an RN travel nurse from Atlanta Georgia. According to his friend Ben Giteaũ’s facebook profile, “He had just started an assignment in a New York hospital. Unfortunately we don’t know what travel agency he was with or the hospital he was posted in”.

Ben Giteau also said that John Mugo was supposed to fly home to Atlanta on the evening of Christmas Eve but he never got home. Details surrounding his death are unknown at this time.

John’s disappearance and later ending up dead in a Hotel room remains a mystery. The report of his disappearance had brought together the Kenyan Community for his search and they were very hopeful for a positive news.

According to some source in Atlanta Goergia, the New York Police are in communication with John’s mother in Kenya. Also, some Kenyans in Atlanta are looking for ways to have his body repertriated to Kenya.

John Mugo is another young man who came to this Great Country of America with a hope to better himself and his family back home and now he is no more. This is a reminder of how brief our lives can be.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it's Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one.

