Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed reports over a fallout within the Azimio la Umoja coalition led by Raila Odinga.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, January 16, Kalonzo insisted that difference in opinions among the Azimio leaders was not an indication of a fallout.

“There is no such thing as Azimio La Umoja Coalition falling apart. It’s all in people’s imagination because we are committed. Differences in opinions here and there cannot be taken as problems within the coalition. We are very determined more than ever before to forge a unified position as Azimio La Umoja One Kenya. The coalition is as strong as ever,” Kalonzo stated.

The former vice president also disclosed that he had spoken with KANU leader Gideon Moi is still a member of the coalition.

Reports emerged that there was a split in Azimio after leaders disagreed over the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalmwa and NARC Kenya leader both rejected the NADCO report which was endorsed by Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

“The NADCO report has nothing to alleviate the suffering of citizens but it offers goodies to the leadership. This is totally unacceptable, it is a fraud upon Kenyans and it should be frowned upon and rejected. It is a distracting national smokescreen,” remarked Karua.

On the other hand, despite being a member of the team, Wamalwa insisted that he would not append his signature on the NADCO report.

“I didn’t and will not append my signature to the NADCO report and have not and will not accept any sitting allowance for the same because I believe we did not do justice to the single most important issue to Kenyans; the cost of living,” Wamalwa in a past function.

Azimio leader Odinga has insisted that the coalition is firm and there’s no split of the team terming it a difference of opinion.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

No Fall Out In Azimio Coalition Says Kalonzo Musyoka