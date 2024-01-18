Supreme Court of Kenya Permanently bans Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullah

The Supreme Court has permanently banned lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi and his law firm from seeking an audience before it.

In a statement on Thursday, January 18, the Supreme Court said the Senior Counsel has been relentlessly and unabashedly conducting a campaign aimed at scandalizing, ridiculing, and outrightly denigrating the apex court.

“In view of the foregoing, it is the decision of this Court, that henceforth and from the date of this Communication, you shall have no audience before the Court, either by yourself, through an employee of your law firm, or any other person holding brief for you, or acting pursuant to your instructions.

“Much as this decision is bound to affect those who may have instructed you to represent them before the Court, it is untenable that you would seek justice in the very institution and before the very Judges, whose reputation and integrity you never tire in assaulting,” the statement read in part.

According to the Supreme Court, Ahmednasir accused the Court of corruption, incompetence, and outright bribery through social media posts, media interviews, and write-ups.

The top court noted that the senior counsel has damaged the reputation of the Court, and the Judges who have served thereon over the years.

The court also pointed out that Ahmednasir was in 2018 cautioned against making unsubstantiated attacks directed at it and told such conduct would in the future, not go unpunished.

“On the contrary, you have persisted in your unsubstantiated and virulent attacks against the leadership and membership of the Court. The insensitivity and abusive arrogance you continue to display against the Court in your frequent media postings, cannot be said to be animated by your quest for Justice,” the Supreme Court added.

The court further said it was a contradiction for Ahmednasir to file cases before the court and appear before it yet he accuses judges of corruption and incompetence.

The vocal lawyer while responding to the letter slammed the Supreme Court terming the ban a badge of honour.

“Isn’t it a badge of honour for the most corrupt court in Kenya to refuse me and my law firm an audience? Ahmednasir posed.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

