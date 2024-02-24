Delphina Wambui Ngigi Dies Few Days After Arriving In Canada 

With a heavy heart, we would like to inform you of the very untimely passing on of our beloved sister, friend, mother, and daughter Delphina Wambui Ngigi shortly after arriving in Toronto, Canada last week on Thursday February 15th, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Delphina is the daughter of the late Dickson Ngigi and Susan Ngigi of Njoro, Nakuru Kenya, sister to John Ngigi, Wairimu Faith, Liz Wanjiru & Richard Wahome (Worcester) and Joseph Kuria. Sister in law to Mike & Grace Mbuya Wanjue (Worcester), Dr. Charles & Joyce Wanjue (Boston) Judy Pinkam (Boston) and a mom to 4 children who are in Kenya.

Delphina arrived in Canada on Thursday 2/15 in search of greener pastures however, developed very sudden health complications on Sunday February 18th after which she was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance but unfortunately doctors were unable to save her.

As a family we are in schock at the sudden loss of our sister. We also need a lot of financial support as the burden is heavy and are humbly requesting our larger Kenyan community to support us in our efforts to repatriat Delphinas body to Kenya to give her her final send-off.

Please keep our family in prayers at this difficult time of mourning.

Below are the details and options of how you can send your financial support to the family.

Funeral Budget and Repatriation from Canada is $40,000

Richie via Cashapp ($RichardWanjue) or Zelle (401)834-4972

Joseph Ngige via *MPesa 0724 835361*

To join the group please follow this link:

*Job 1:21* – _”The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away, blessed be the name of the Lord.” May our sister Delphina rest in eternal peace. Amen!_

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Delphina Wambui Ngigi Dies Few Days After Arriving In Canada