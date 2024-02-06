Promotion To Glory Of James Ngugi Of BelAir Maryland

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of James Ngugi on Monday morning 2/5/2024 at Upper Chesapeake Hospital in BelAir MD.

He was husband to Naomi Ngugi, father to Jeff Chege, Michael Thuo, and Amber Wangari all of Baltimore.

He was son of Mr Geoffrey Donald Ngugi (Kenya) and Mrs. Janet Ngugi (Baltimore) and brother to Dr. Julie Weche, Andrew Muchiri and Karuri Ngugi of Baltimore and brother-in law to Joyce Magu among others.

Family and friends will meet for prayers and support starting on 2/6/2024 and 2/8/24 from 7pm-9 pm @ Elimu Center on 9600 Pulaski Park Dr. Suite 115 Middle River, MD 21220 and on ZOOM

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86104886899?pwd=dDFSYzRUK1o4a2FRRFdlbGx6MzZ3QT09

Meeting ID: 861 0488 6899

Passcode: 667659

For financial assistance:

Zelle: Julia Weche 4103033335

Zelle: Harriet Ngugi 3015267833

Cashapp: $RoseMukira 4107182065

Cashapp: $NMurimi10 4437566656

Cashapp: Naomi Ngugi $cashthuo 4438046999

For more information please contact:

Rev. Peter Mugweh 4102365401

Karanja Mwaura 4104099340

Rose Mukira 4107182065

Silas Njau 4109639084

Nancy Murimi 4437566656

Joyce Wanjiru Magu 4438665695

Stella Marine (443) 804-6999

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

