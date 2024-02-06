Promotion To Glory Of James Ngugi Of BelAir Maryland
It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of James Ngugi on Monday morning 2/5/2024 at Upper Chesapeake Hospital in BelAir MD.
He was husband to Naomi Ngugi, father to Jeff Chege, Michael Thuo, and Amber Wangari all of Baltimore.
He was son of Mr Geoffrey Donald Ngugi (Kenya) and Mrs. Janet Ngugi (Baltimore) and brother to Dr. Julie Weche, Andrew Muchiri and Karuri Ngugi of Baltimore and brother-in law to Joyce Magu among others.
Family and friends will meet for prayers and support starting on 2/6/2024 and 2/8/24 from 7pm-9 pm @ Elimu Center on 9600 Pulaski Park Dr. Suite 115 Middle River, MD 21220 and on ZOOM
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86104886899?pwd=dDFSYzRUK1o4a2FRRFdlbGx6MzZ3QT09
Meeting ID: 861 0488 6899
Passcode: 667659
For financial assistance:
Zelle: Julia Weche 4103033335
Zelle: Harriet Ngugi 3015267833
Cashapp: $RoseMukira 4107182065
Cashapp: $NMurimi10 4437566656
Cashapp: Naomi Ngugi $cashthuo 4438046999
For more information please contact:
Rev. Peter Mugweh 4102365401
Karanja Mwaura 4104099340
Rose Mukira 4107182065
Silas Njau 4109639084
Nancy Murimi 4437566656
Joyce Wanjiru Magu 4438665695
Stella Marine (443) 804-6999
Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”
