How I Moved from Kenya to the USA as an International Student – Dennis Karwigi

Dennis Karwigi, propelled by The KENYA Airlift Program, embarked on a transformative journey to pursue an MSc in Bioinformatics & Computational Biology at the University of Delaware. With a rich background in this field having pursued a bachelors in pharmacy and complementary medicine, Dennis brings years of dedication to the field as he ventures into higher education in the United States.

He has successfully integrated into American academic and social life, overcoming cultural differences and embracing his new environment.

Expressing deep gratitude for the program’s support in securing his visa, he is grateful for this opportunity to actualize his lifelong dream of studying abroad. Dennis marvels at the unmatched quality of education in America.

He finds solace in the warmth and acceptance of professors and the vibrant Kenyan community at the University of Delaware, fostering a profound sense of belonging and fellowship.

The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

