Death Announcement Of Karen Gitau of Kennesaw, GA

The death has occurred of Karen Gitau of Kennesaw, GA after a short illness on Thursday February 1, 2024. She was the mother to Kristjan Mutahi (KJ), sister to the late Edward Gitau and Andrew Gitau.

Karen was born in Nairobi Kenya in July 1972 and was the second child of Anne Wairimu, USA and Joseph Gitau, Nairobi Kenya.

Karen moved to the United States in 1995 and attended Kennesaw State University where she successfully completed her undergraduate and master’s degree in finance and accounting.

She worked for many organizations in Atlanta Georgia including Deloitte and Accenture during her illustrious career.

Karen was also an author of a book titled “The Single Mom, and the Crazy Community” available on Amazon.

Karen was an active member of the community and volunteered as a religious counselor at Global Media Outreach as well as a Sunday School Teacher at Mount Paran Church of God in Atlanta GA where she was a lead teacher working with special needs children.

Her passion for the community led her to run for the City Council Office in Kennesaw Georgia in 2020 where she also volunteered in the Kennesaw Advisory Committee.

A Memorial Service is scheduled on Saturday February 10, 2024 at Kenyan American Community Church at from 6:00 – 8:00 PM EST at 771 Elberta Drive, Marietta GA 30066

For financial contributions, kindly use CashApp or Zelle to $MercyMuchunu or 678-517-4400.

Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers

For additional information please contact:

Julius Mbau

404-502-5994

Tito Mbugua 404-312-4438

Mercy Muchunu 678-517-4400

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

