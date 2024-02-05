Joseph Ngunjiri’s Fully Funded Masters Pursuit in America

In a world where dreams seem distant, Joseph Ngunjiri’s story stands as a testament to resilience, determination, and the power of opportunity. Thousands of miles away from his homeland, Kenya, Joseph embarked on a journey that would change his life forever, his pursuit of higher education in America.

“My time in America has been amazing,” Joseph reflects, his voice echoing with gratitude and determination. His journey, however, was not without its challenges. “Despite my first visa denial, I persevered, and now I’m grateful to be in this beautiful country.”

His pursuit of a Master’s degree in Supply Chain Management at Indiana University of Pennsylvania is more than just an academic endeavor; it is a testament to the transformative power of education and opportunity. “I always dreamed of coming here, but I didn’t know how until I encountered The Kenya Airlift Program,” he shares

Through its collaboration with the school, The KENYA Airlift Program enabled Joseph to obtain a graduate assistantship that covers his expenses. He is also grateful for the invaluable support he receives from the professors.

The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

