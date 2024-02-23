Kenya To Receive Ksh8.6 Billion From Canada for Haiti Mission

The Canadian government has promised to bankroll the Kenyan-led peace mission in Haiti by releasing Ksh8.6 million ( 80.5 million Canadian Dollars).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Speaking on Thursday, February 22, Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs announced that the funds will be used to improve the security situation in the country.

Joly insisted that the Canadian government was keen to support the Kenyan forces who are waiting for approval before their deployment to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission.

“Canada believes in Haitian-led solutions to the political, security and humanitarian crises and remains committed to working with Kenya and other international partners to support a successful deployment of the Multinational Security Support mission and ensure that our efforts are mutually reinforcing,” she stated.

“I am pleased to announce Canada’s support for these important projects that will contribute to pave the way to more meaningful interventions to protect the people of Haiti and encourage Haitian-led efforts to restore peace and prosperity in the country,” she added.

The financial support comes days after President Ruto suffered a setback in deploying police to Haiti. High Court Judge Chacha Mwita in his ruling said the manner used in the proposed deployment is unconstitutional, null and void.

He said the National Security Council has no legal mandate to deploy police officers under the law, adding that it can only do so with the defence forces.

“An order is hereby issued prohibiting the purported deployment of police officers to Haiti or any other country, otherwise and in contrary with Sections 107 and 108 of the National Police Service (NPS) Act,” he ruled.

However, Ruto vowed to push for the signing of a bilateral deal to revive the bid to send 1,000 Kenyan officers to join others from the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, and Jamaica.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kenya To Receive Ksh8.6 Billion From Canada for Haiti Mission