Kenyan Man Coerced to Burn $24 million Mansion in Australia

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Court documents have disclosed how a 19-year-old Kenyan man Adams Kipkosgei Bett got tangled in an arson case in Sydney, Australia.

Adams Bett was accused alongside an Australian citizen of burning down a mansion worth Ksh2.3 billion (A$24 million) along the harbour.

Reports further alleged that the mansion belonged to a Chinese tycoon.

In a report by Australian publication News.com.au on Wednesday, February 14, the young man who was 19 years old during the incident was allegedly taken advantage of by the second accused.

Reportedly, the Kenyan was afraid of the Australian co-accused who coerced him into the crime.

His lawyer told the news publication that the Kenyan native had been in the country for only five months before the fire incident. During his stay, he worked in the construction sector and once did some fencing work for the second accused, a developer.

Documents indicated that the Kenyan was only interested in the work. Following the incident, the young man noted that he was depressed.

On the day of the incident in September 2022, the Australian allegedly asked the Kenyan if he was available before they bought petrol and drove towards the property.

According to the reports, the second accused told the Kenyan, “You must light the fire”. These words drove the teenager to burn the multi-billion mansion on the harbourside.

The foreigner was seated in the car as the Kenyan set the house on fire resulting in massive damages, according to the court documents.

Reportedly, he was supposed to light the fire a week earlier but refused. He also revealed he was not given any money by the second accused as an incentive to commit the crime.

The second accused admitted that he was friends with the owner of the burnt house, with the two at one time hunting together from time to and keeping in touch.

He denied the charges and was released on bail with his case set for mention on February 22. The Kenyan, on the other hand, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

By MAUREEN NJERI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenyan Man Coerced to Burn $24 million Mansion in Australia