Kenyan Police Officer Found Dead in Hotel Room After Arriving In US

The father of Chief Inspector Walter Nyamato, the Kenyan police officer who was found dead at a hotel in the United States on Wednesday, has disclosed details of their last conversation.

According to the father, mid-last week, he received a phone call from his son, notifying him about the imminent trip to Washington DC.

Impressed about the son’s tour, the father asked to travel to Nairobi to bid him goodbye. Unfortunately, Nyamato turned down the request citing he was in a hurry and needed enough time to prepare for the trip.

“He told us he would not come back home soon because the date of the trip to the US was fast approaching,” the father narrated.

On Friday, February 9, Nyamato’s mother called him on the phone at around 9 pm, seeking to know his welfare. The father stated that the deceased was by then at the airport, preparing to travel.

“We asked to pray for him and he also told us he was going along with his colleagues. So immediately after the call, we slept and on Saturday, we did not call because we knew he was still on the flight,” the father noted.

On Tuesday this week, the father allegedly received a phone call from a relative who informed him of his son’s death.

The relative claimed that he learnt of Nyamato’s demise through the deceased’s close friend.

Nyamato’s father reached out to his son’s close friend, also serving as a police officer, to confirm the news, which he ascertained was true.

“The relative told me, “Since you are a man let me tell you, Walter is no more,” and so I was curious to know who told him,” narrated Walter’s dad.

Meanwhile, the late police officer’s colleagues were the first to discover his death, after he failed to wake up and pick up calls.

His family and colleagues mourned him as a dedicated officer who was committed to his work.

The cause of his death has yet to be established, with his family hopeful that police will fast-track investigations into his demise.

