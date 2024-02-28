Kenya’s Ambitious Plan of Exporting Human Capital Abroad Pays Off

In an ambitious move to address joblessness in Kenya, the Ruto Administration continue to aggresively explore the exportation of human capital Abroad. The Job recruitment is done through the Ministry of Labour job portal, the National Employment Authority Integrated Management System (NEAMIS) where available jobs abroad are posted.

The Ministry has done a great job and so far, there are thousands of jobs available abroad that are posted in the portal. Saudi Arabia is leading with 76,600 job openings listed and thousands of other vacancies available in Gulf Countries. Other countries that have big numbers of jobs available for Kenyans are Lithuania 1,375, Qatar 1,303 and Turkey 1,025.

Here is the list of other Countries offering jobs for Kenyans: Canada 347, Poland 520, Czech Republic 280, Germany 170, Hungary 165, Slovakia 150, United Arab Emirates 100, Great Britain 50 and Serbia 50.

With a growing population and a youth demographic that is increasingly seeking opportunities abroad, Kenya sees the export of human capital as a way to not only alleviate unemployment but also drive economic growth.

The Kenya government aims to leverage its talented individuals in sectors such as healthcare, information technology and other sectors, matching their skills with global demand.

This strategic initiative comes at a time when many Developed countries are grappling with talent shortages in key industries. By tapping into Kenya’s talent and skills pool, both developed and developing nations stand to benefit from the expertise and talents that Kenyans bring to the table.

As Kenya sets its sights on becoming a global hub for skilled and unskilled workers, the government is stepping up efforts to provide necessary training through the National Youth Service (NYS) for its workforce to gain a competitive edge.

President Ruto’s Administration is determined to enter into labour bilateral agreements with other countries to ensure that Kenyans migrating abroad will earn between Ksh 100,000 and Ksh 150,000.

With a clear vision and a determined mindset, Kenya is well on its way to unlocking Kenya’s job creation potential Abroad which will provide many opportunities for Kenyan youths.

Those looking for job opportunies abroad can visit the National Employment Authority Integrated Management System at https://neaims.go.ke/

About Author.

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

Kenya’s Ambitious Plan of Exporting Human Capital Abroad Pays Off