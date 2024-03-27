Another Death: Outrage In Kenyan Village as Illicit Brew Menace Persist

Illicit brews menace continue to cause havoc and destruction with each passing day in Kenya. In Tinganga village, Kiambu County, The tragic demise of 52-year-old Robert Njoroge Kuria has plunged the village into mourning once again, shedding light on the dark underbelly of an illicit industry that preys on the vulnerability of the villagers.

Kuria was discovered lifeless at his residence, allegedly having consumed illicit alcohol prevalent in the locality.

His death has sparked outrage among residents, who squarely attribute lax enforcement measures to the unabated circulation of hazardous concoctions.

“The consumption of the killer brew has spiraled out of control due to negligence on the part of local authorities,” expressed a dismayed resident, echoing the sentiments of many within the community.

Demands for accountability have surged, with locals urging regional administration officials to furnish an explanation for the tragic incident.

In response to the anguished pleas of Kuria’s bereaved family, preparations for demonstrations aimed at pressuring the relocation of long-serving officers at the Tinganga Police Post have been set underway.

Kuria’s sister, addressing the press, shared her profound sorrow, remarking, “I now share the same anguish as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.”

She implored the government to take resolute action against illicit brewers, condemning their exploitation at the expense of human lives.

Kuria’s premature passing has left behind a grieving widow and child, magnifying the profound toll of illicit alcohol on families.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his demise.

This tragedy unfolds against the backdrop of a nationwide crackdown on illicit brews and narcotics championed by President William Ruto’s administration.

Recent statistics divulged by the government delineate the extensive scope of the operation, with over 5,800 raids conducted, resulting in the confiscation of substantial quantities of illicit brews and narcotics.

The Interior Ministry’s backing of stringent measures underscores the government’s unwavering resolve to combat the illicit trade.

Noteworthy among the measures implemented are the suspension of licenses issued to manufacturers of second-generation alcohol, the annulment of unlawfully granted bar licenses, and an audit to address conflict of interest within enforcement agencies.

Public officials opposing these measures run the risk of contravening constitutional and legal stipulations. Notably, closures of non-compliant establishments, pharmacies, and agricultural veterinary shops have been effected as part of the crackdown.

Acknowledging the escalating challenge of substance addiction, the Cabinet had directed the Ministry of Health to establish rehabilitation facilities in Level 5 hospitals nationwide.

