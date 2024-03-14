Death Announcement: Damaris Waithira, Mother to Peninah Mugo

It is with heavy hearts and appreciation to God that we, the family of Peninah and Rev. Andrew Kariuki announce the sudden passing to Glory of Damaris Waithira Joseph of Kamugunda, Thumaita, Gichugu, Kirinyaga East, on morning of 03/12/2024.

Damaris was the wife to retired Evangelist Joseph Ireri Ndweiga of PCEA Thumaita. She has been a mother to Evans Ndwiga of Ngurubani, Mwea; Peninah Wanjiru Kariuki of Rockville, Maryland, USA; Pr. Peter Ndegwa of AIC Gicegeni, Rukuriri, Embu; Mary Wangari Gicobi of Kimbimbi, Mwea; Ann Nyambura Chomba of Kamugunda, Gichugu; Stephen Njeru of Kamugunda, Gichugu; Esther Wacuka of Kamugunda, Gichugu; and Daniel Nduthu of Kianyaga, Gichugu.

Damaris was Mother in-law to Cesily Waruguru Ndwiga of Ngurubani; Rev. Andrew Kariuki of Rockville, Maryland, USA; Peterson Gicobi of Kimbimbi, Mwea; Mary Wangeci Njeru of Kamugunda Gichugu; and Cesily Wangui Nduthu of Kianyaga, Gichugu.

Damaris has left many grandchildren; Morine, Lonny, Samuel, Frank, Ivy Alphaeus, Prudence, Patience, Elsy, Brian, Alfred, Dorcas, Elias, Kennedy, Jeff, Wickliff, and Mercy. She has left grandchild Mikal Waruguru.

Damaris has been a member of Presbyterian Church of East Afrika, Thumaita. She had served God in several leadership capacities with women’s Guild, Sunday school, and Brigade. Mum, you have left us suddenly. May your soul rest in peace.

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” Revelation 21:4 King James Version.

Because of the sudden loss of our Mum, we are requesting prayers and financial support from our Kenyan Community in Diaspora to assist Peninah and Rev. Kariuki family in preparation to travel to Kenya on Sunday 3/17/2024, and funeral preparation which is projected on Friday 22nd 2024 at Kamugunda, Gichugu, Kirinyaga.

Donations can be directly to send to:

Zelle -Andrew Mugo 240 380 4454; cash app- $Akriukim or Zelle-Peninah Kariuki 240 291 8691. After Sunday, all donations can be sent to Zelle only.

Thanks, and God bless you all.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement: Damaris Waithira, Mother to Peninah Mugo