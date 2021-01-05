Death Announcement For Michael Njenga Kabachia Of Lowell, Massachusetts

The family together with the Organizing committee are saddened to inform you of the death of Michael Njenga Kabachia of P.C.E.A NEEMA, Lowell, Massachusetts.

Michael was the husband to Joan Kibue Kabachia, father to James Kabachia and relative to Mary Gitonga all of Lowell, Massachusetts.

The family’s wish is to transport Kabachia’s body to Kenya for burial. The organizing committee has set up a budget of $30,000 to cover funeral and related expenses.

Committee is meeting virtually daily at 6pm for funeral arrangements followed by Macakaya daily at 7pm via Zoom.

For further information, please contact

1. Joan Kabachia 470-685-1068

2. Rev. Dr. Karimi 978-319-0056

3.William Mungai 978-876-4418

4.David Mambo 617-947-0097

Please forward your financial support to Joan Kibue Kabachia by CashApp 470-685-1068, $joankabachia

https://chat.whatsapp.com/JO0FvCeYz96LCs51tPTZWR

Thank you in advance for your prayers, support and financial assistance to

