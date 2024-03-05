Dorothy Mwihaki: From Deportation Threats to Successful Business in US

In a remarkable tale of resilience and determination, Dorothy Mwihaki turned her deportation threat into a thriving business in the United States.

Dorothy tells her story of how she migrated to the US in 1984 and the many obstacles she initially faced while adapting to the new culture.

After some time in the US, Dorothy faced an imminent possibility of being sent back to home to Kenya but she refused to let adversity define her. Instead, she harnessed her entrepreneurial spirit and transformed her life. She established a successful healthcare business in Wichita Kansas, which has thrived for over 20 years.

Born and raised in Kenya, Dorothy’s dreams of building a successful career in the US appeared shattered when the threat of deportation loomed over her, following the expiration of her work visa which set her legal status in the United States at risk.

At the time of Deportation threats, Dorothy was dating her husband and she informed him that she was facing deportation which was going to separate them.

She gave him a choice of marrying her which he did and that is how she was able to continue with her career.

She refused to be defeated by the challenges thrown her way and she now runs a Progressive Homecare and Hospice business with services ranging from home healthcare, rehabilitation, hospice, palliative care, and personal care among others.

With unparalleled grit and perseverance, Dorothy overcame the obstacles standing on her path and through sheer hard work and unwavering determination, she successfully built a thriving business empire.

Her business has a team of 75 employees among them registered nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses(LPNs), hospice aid and homecare aids, and physical and occupational therapists.

Initially, Dorothy was a registered nurse, and worked in a hospital for some time. There she did Medical surgery, among others to become a better nurse. She later moved from the Hospital to focus on home health and now business owner.

Dorothy says that she launched the Company in 1995 and it started as a small operation in one of her daughter’s bedrooms, before acquiring the needed licences and registrations and it has now grown to what it is.

Her unique approach and unwavering commitment to excellence set her apart from the competition. Today, she is not only an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs but also a testament to the power of resilience and resourcefulness.

