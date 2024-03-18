Kenyan Professor Elected President of Aramid Educational Consortium

Kenyan Diaspora Professor Dr. Peter Ndiang’ui was elected as President of Aramid International Educational Consortium. The Consortium brings together educators from educational institutions that consider as one of its goals the empowerment of marginalized communities like native Americans, African Americans, Hispanic groups in USA, Afro and Native Brazilians, Indigenous groups of Western Australia, Several Filippino and African communities and some Greek populations.

In a meeting held virtually on March 16th 2024, the results of the elections of the board for Aramid were announced by the returning officer, Dr. Fenwick English. He is one of the Aramid Advisors together with Dr. Samson Ondigi, the Executive Dean of School of Education in Kenyatta University in Nairobi, Kenya.

Dr. Peter Ndiang’ui of Florida Gulf Coast University originally from Kenya was unanimously elected as the Aramid President. Dr. Jeanette Dials of Mariano Marcos State University, Batac Philippines was elected to serve as the Vice-President and Director of Conference Planning.

Dr. Ali Conant of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff Arizona USA was elected the Organizing Secretary. Roberto Sanchez of the School District of Hendry County in SW Florida was elected Treasurer and one of the two directors of K-12 Education partnerships assisted by Dr. Francesca Ogba of Alex Ekwueme Federal University in Ndufu-Alike, Nigeria.

The student leadership will be coordinated by Dr. Lucy Mbirianjau of Kenyatta University, Nairobi, Kenya. The editorial board will be led by Dr. Anna Saiti of University of West Attica in Athens Greece.

The other members of the editorial board will be Dr. Fred Ssempala of Kabale University Uganda and Imelda Parcasio of Benguet University, La Trinidad, Philippines. The membership will be managed by Cassandra Sligh Conway of University of South Carolina and Prof. Itamar Paolino of the Federal University of Western Para in Brazil.

Aramid organizes educational conferences for both students and their faculty. A students’ conference will be held on March 28th – 30th. It brings together nearly 100 presentations. A joint faculty/students’ conference will be held in Fort Myers Florida on November 8th and 9th 2024. You can find more details about Aramid in aramidconsortium.org

The new President promised to work in collaboration with the other board members to make Aramid one of the greatest educational institutions in the world. Having been born in Mathakwaini Village in Nyeri Kenya, Prof. Ndiang’ui knows very well that education can transform individuals and communities.

He is also the president of Nyeri Diaspora Leadership Academy and the Honorary Ambassador of Nyeri County Kenya. He is recipient of the Student Success Champion, Lighthouse, World Harmony Run and the Keepers of the Dream Awards among many others. He also serves as the Executive Director of One Voice Consortium.

We in the Diaspora Messenger are very proud of this highly accomplished and globally recognized son of Kenya.

By Diaspora Messenger Reporter in Florida.

