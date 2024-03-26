Raila’s Former Aide Silas Jakakimba Defects To UDA Party

In a shocking turn of events, Silas Jakakimba, a former loyal aide to Raila Odinga, has made his defection to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party official.

Jakakimba who was officially received by UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah on Tuesday, March 26 at the party headquarters in Nairobi said that he joined the ruling party willingly and would be available for any assignment in the party.

Jakakimba added that joining United Democratic Alliance (UDA) affirms the party’s growing popularity in Nyanza and across the country

While receiving Jakakimba, Malalah expressed confidence that the former Raila Aide will be instrumental in advancing the UDA Party’s agenda and strengthening its presence across the country.

Jakakimba, who had been a prominent figure within Raila’s inner circle for years, was a staunch supporter of the opposition leader. His decision to join the UDA Party, which is associated with President William Ruto, underscores the shifting alliances and complexities within Kenyan politics.

With his defection, Jakakimba has positioned himself as a key player in the 2027 political race, bringing with him intimate knowledge of Odinga’s inner circle and strategic insights that could prove invaluable to the UDA party.

Having worked for Raila for 19 years, Jakakimba feels it is important to remain eternally loyal to democratic ideals. He was quoted saying “It is necessary that moving forward, all democrats agree that it is more important and urgent, to remain eternally loyal to democratic ideals and attendant principles of strong and accountable governance. That is the space where I am today, politically,”

Jakakimba initially shifted his allegience from Raila on March 2023 after he was insulted by the ODM leader’s daughter Winnie Odinga. Since then, he has been working with UDA Party unofficially.

He commended President William Ruto and UDA Party for supporting Raila Odinga’s bid to become the African Union Council Chairperson.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

