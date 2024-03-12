Senior Lands Officer With 17 Cars, 106 Plots & Millions in Cash

High Court Judge Esther Maina has issued a freezing order on the assets of a top-ranking officer from the Ministry of Lands a mister Felix Mecha Nyakundi.

The freeze order involves 106 plots of land, 17 vehicles, and a sizeable sum of cash, all of which are under scrutiny for allegedly being proceeds of corruption.

The Senior Land Registrar stationed in Thika, found himself at the heart of these investigations, being accused of misuse of public funds, abuse of office power, and inexplicably amassed wealth that overshadows his lawful earnings.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) played a pivotal role in this legal move, convincing High Court Judge Esther Maina that the assets must be preserved during the ongoing probe.

The commission argued that without the freeze, there was a real danger that these assets could be sold or otherwise disposed of.

Legal representatives for the EACC, including lawyer Nyoike, made it clear that the seizure was essential to safeguard the assets pending the conclusion of their investigation.

The assets in question are in Kisii, Kilifi, Nairobi, Kajiado, Makueni, and Machakos.

These properties, along with cash amounting to Sh4.6 million, were taken into custody during a raid of Nyakundi’s residence.

EACC has been targeting government officials whose wealth does not correspond with their known sources of income.

The seized documents – title deeds, vehicle ownership papers, and bank records – are likely to reveal the extent of the discrepancies.

