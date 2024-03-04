Unraveling Tragic Journey of Delphina Wambui Ngigi who died in Canada

In a tragic turn of events, Kenyan woman Delphina Wambui Ngigi met her untimely fate in Canada. Her story, marked by hope and aspirations, took an unexpected and devastating turn.

According to a friend who spoke to KDTV, Delphina decided to relocate to Canada after losing her job and her father in January 2024, she wanted to give her children a better life. After appllying for a Visa, the request was granted and she began preparing for her trip, booking tickets and getting suitable clothes for the cold Canadian weather.

She faced her first challenge on February 9 when she was turned away at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on grounds that she could not travel to Canada through Europe. She was not given a reason why she could not go to Canada through Europe.

When she finally arrived in Canada, she went to her friend’s house where she spent the night. The following day, her friend took her to the assylum shelter, left her there hoping that she would settle in seamlessly. Unfortunatley, she was requested to stay outside the shelter alongside two others to allow the shelter managers to create room at the shelter which is typically full most of the time. She stayed outside for many hours before she was asked to proceed to the reception. She died few days later on February 18 after requesting for asylum.

A mother of four, Delphina had faced struggles before traveling to Canada and she looked forward to a better life in North American but her life took an unexpected turn after arriving in the destination where she considered safe and promising.

Born in Kenya, Delphina possessed a vibrant spirit and an unwavering determination to create a better life for herself and her children. She wanted a brighter future abroad, however, the dreams that propelled her to new horizons soon turned into a harrowing nightmare when she died after waiting in the cold outside a shelter home for many hours.

The tragic death of Delphina Wambui is a chilling reminder of the challenges faced by migrants, exposing the vulnerabilities and dangers that often lurk beyond their initial aspirations. By shedding light on her story, we not only pay tribute to her memory but also raise awareness about the struggles faced by individuals in similar circumstances.

Delphina Wambui Ngigi’s story is a tragic tale, her life took an unexpected turn when she embarked on a journey to Canada, searching for a better future but fate had a different plan for her. Her dreams were cut short in the most heartbreaking way imaginable.

The family is still raising money to send her body back to Kenya. The budget is Ksh5.8 million (USD40,000) but so far, only Ksh595,300 has been raised.

Kindly consider helping in any way you can. You can send your contribution through Gofundme, Zelle or Cashapp.Cashapp 401-834-4972 $RichardWanjue – Zelle 401-834-4972 – Gofundme: https://bit.ly/DelphinaWambui

