Veronica Moraa’s amazing Journey as King Charles III Lord Lieutenant

Veronica Moraa Pickering’s remarkable journey from Kenya to Nottinghamshire has taken her to new heights as she assumes the prestigious role of Lord Lieutenant to King Charles III.

Veronica was appointed to this position after the retirement of Sir John Peace, CVO, on March 2, 2024.

Moraa moved from Kenya with her parents to the UK in the 1960s when she was only 7 years old.

On December 6, 2023, she made history in the UK army as the first black woman to be appointed the Royal Air Force honorary Air Commodore, this is a position equivalent of a commodore in the Rotak Navy or a brigadier in the British Army or the Royal Marines.

With a rich background in public service, Pickering’s appointment as the Queen’s representative in the county is a testament to her exceptional leadership and dedication to community engagement.

Originally hailing from Kenya, Moraa’s path to becoming the Lord Lieutenant showcases her resilience and passion for making a difference.

Her diverse experiences and unique perspectives will undoubtedly contribute to fostering strong connections between the monarchy and the people of Nottinghamshire.

As Lord Lieutenant, Veronica will represent the royal family at ceremonial occasions, promote voluntary work, and support various charities and organizations.

Her role will range from attending civic events to visiting schools, businesses, and community groups, leaving an indelible impact on the people she meets.

In an earlier interview, Moraa had revealed that she lacked a positive role model while growing up which later inspired her need to influence members of the society positively. Despite the ups and downs in life, she recalls having a good time growing up.

Veronica Moraa achievements and contribution to the society

-Has worked as an International Child Protection Consultant for the UN and numerous NGOs across Africa

-Has served as an Executive Coach and partnership specialist, contributing her expertise to various companies and organizations across the UK.

-She has held trustee positions in esteemed organizations like the RSPB and Nottinghamshire YMCA (Robin Hood Group).

-She is an Ambassador for The Woodland Trust and UK RAF Museums.

-She currently holds the esteemed position of High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire.

-She was awarded the Moran of Order of the Burning Spear (MBS) in Kenya in 2022.

Veronica Moraa Pickering’s extraordinary journey is not only an inspiration but also a testament to the value of diversity and inclusivity in society.

Her appointment as the Lord Lieutenant to King Charles III is set to be a catalyst for positive change in Nottinghamshire and UK as a whole, as she brings her exceptional skills and experiences to serve the community with utmost dedication.

