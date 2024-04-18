Death Announcement Of Rose Wanjiru Maranga of Charlottesville VA

> It is with a heavy heart to inform you that our dear Sister and friend,Rose Maranga, passed away suddenly. The news has left us all in shock and grief. Rose was an incredible person who touched so many lives with her kindness, compassion, and infectious smile.

Until her death, Rose was working at UVA Encompass Health and Rehabilitation Hospital Charlottesville and also temporarily served at the Sheltering Arms Hospital in Richmond.The Late Rose Wanjiru passed on peacefully in her bed at home in Virginia, USA, aged 48 years.

The results of the post-mortem are still pending to determine the cause of death.I know that she was family and a close friend to many of us, and this loss is felt deeply.

To grant Rose a befiting send off. Pleae send your contributions toCaroline N GitongaFor those in Kenya or outside Kenya who have access to M-Pesa

Please use the M-Pesa

Margaret Muthoni Maranga:

Tel. No. 0703860874

God bless you

May the Lord bless you all as we bear one another’s burden. Galatians 6:2

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

