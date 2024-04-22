Do It Anyway: Whether They Applaud, Criticize, Cheer or Jeer

Life is a never-ending cycle of aspirations and goals. A young person with big dreams wants to grow up and become a professional, a professional wants to have a balanced family, a family man wants to retire and live a quiet, easy life, and so on. One dream that comes true gives rise to another, and so on. Unfortunately, these desires do not come on a silver platter.

In the pursuit of our desires, the path to be followed is seldom a smooth one. There are challenges and hurdles to be overcome.

The ultimate price to be paid is to pursue our dreams without relenting. It is running the race we have to run without giving up and finishing with eyes fixed on the prize; giving a deaf ear to negative energies and a blind eye to destruction with the goal in mind; and, picking ourselves up, again and again, dusting off, and getting back on track.

As great ideas you wish to pursue come to mind, doubts about your capability may come. Comparisons with others who are seemingly doing better already or even making history may cripple you.

However, the fact that an idea came to your mind means it is doable and achievable. It may have been done before, but not by you. Similar ideas to yours may have been shared by others, but not the way you will bring it out.

Reiterating the adage “there is nothing new under the sun”, you are not going to reinvent the wheel but at least add value to it, and that is what matters. That you showed up, and did it anyway.

The fear of failure has seen many dreams lie unexplored. Just because others have failed at it doesn’t guarantee your failure.

After all, if you fail, then no one else has failed like you will, which will still present something unique to learn from. Your failure or setback will not be the end but serve as a springboard for your triumph.

Let not the opinion of others frighten you from pursuing your dreams. While you may have a background that may make them have little or no faith in your dreams, it is your dream and not theirs.

They are only an audience whose response or reaction you have no control over. So whether they applaud or criticize, cheer or jeer, the only thing that will matter is whether or not you realize your dreams and make an impact. Have faith, trust you can do it, and do it anyway.

The motivation is to do it anyway; afraid, scared, weak, unmotivated, hopeless. Just do it!

Impossible is Nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore:Diaspora Messenger Contributor

Do It Anyway: Whether They Applaud, Criticize, Cheer or Jeer