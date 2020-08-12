The Garden of Joy is an all-inclusive community development located at the heart of Machakos County, off Kangundo road, approximately 58 KM from the CBD, 1.3km off the tarmac, 7 minutes drive from Koma Town and 45km from JKIA. Nested in the middle of magnificent sceneries, Garden of Joy is surrounded by breathtaking views of Lukenya Hills, Mua Hills and Koma Hill.

This homely ambience stirs a relaxed, friendly, joyful feeling, great for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. Garden of Joy is the finest family friendly development.It comprises of both residential and commercial properties. This is a secure gated community that is already fully fenced. We shall ensure the internal murrum roads are fully done, the project will be made suitable for immediate settlement with house designs, water and electricity on ground.

The residential 1/8 acre plots consist of plots arranged in Zones which offer smaller, convenient and organized communities within the larger garden of Joy Community. This is an organized project that will enable the families to interact easily and also have a splendid, urbane and stylish community set up.

The Garden Of Joy comes with:

A Lot of Green spaces with a spectacular Lake Optiven

A splendid children playground

A great eco-friendly green zone suitable for birds watching

Outdoor activities including a prayer/ Meditation Park and picnicking zone.

The space will have an outstanding futuristic gateway with remarkable recreational facilities. Long term plan for Optiven

A spiral watch tower to enable you to enjoy GREAT sceneries

The Track of Joy, which is a Jogging track for your health

Thousands of trees across the entire project and a Trees & flowers nursery to transform the garden to a place of great natural joy

A volleyball pitch for recreation

Water on site – Optiven will drill a borehole & set up water storage for your convenience

Caretaker on site

Nice access gate

Free House designs and cost estimates

Three choices of building contractors

Contact Optiven Group: 0790 300 300 | 0723 400 500

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

George Wachiuri Blog: www.georgewachiuri.com

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2VdSuFJ