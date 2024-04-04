Fired: Walter Mong’are Loses Job with Kenya Government

In a shocking turn of events,Walter Onchonga Mong’are, popularly known as Nyambane , has been abruptly terminated from his Government job,

According to an internal memo signed by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei, Nyambane is no longer authorised to transact any business on behalf of the State Department of Foreign Affairs where he served as the Director of Programmes, Advocacy, and Outreach.

- Advertisement -

The sudden termination of Nyambane from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has left many wondering about the reasons behind this unexpected decision and the potential implications for both Nyambane and the government.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary (PS) Dr. Korir Singoei made the announcement on Wednesday via an internal memo marked as highly urgent.

The memo was addressed to all director generals, heads of mission, and departments within the Ministry of Diaspora and Foreign Affairs.

“This is to inform you that Walter Onchonga Mongare Director of Programmes (Advocacy and Outreach) is no longer authorized to act in any capacity on behalf of the State Department or myself,” Korir said in the memo seen by Citizen Digital.

- Advertisement -

Korir also urged the department heads to refrain from conducting any official business with Nyambane.

“This is therefore to instruct you to refrain, with immediate effect, from any official interactions and/or engagement with Mr. Mongare,” said Korir in the memo copied to Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi.

Walter Onchonga Mong’are rose to the limelight by imitating the late former President Daniel Arap Moi during his acting career with Redykyulass.

Nyambane was the Director, Public Communications, Advocacy and Outreach at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs in the Kenya Kwanza Government. He had served as the Director and Youth Advisor in President Uhuru’s Administration.

He had also served as a Director of Communications in Nairobi City County, Communications and Diaspora Affairs Advisor to the First Governor of Kisii County, Group Head of Radio Services at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation among other senior management positions in the corporate space.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

Fired: Walter Mong’are Loses Job with Kenya Government