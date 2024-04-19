Honoring 9 Military Personnel who died with General Francis Ogolla

In a tragic incident that shook the nation, 9 military personnel lost their lives in a helicopter crash alongside Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla. Their sacrifice, bravery, and unwavering commitment to the nation will forever be remembered.

Today, we honor these fallen heroes, reflecting on their courage and the impact they made in defending our country.

These military personnel, whose names we must never forget, upheld the highest values of duty, honor, and service.

They dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom and safeguarding our nation’s security. Their loss is a profound reminder of the sacrifices made by our armed forces every day.

As we remember their sacrifice, let us also extend our thoughts and condolences to the families and loved ones they have left behind.

Their loss cannot be measured, and our hearts go out to them during this incredibly difficult time.

May the lives of these brave individuals serve as an inspiration for generations to come, and may we never forget the debt of gratitude we owe to those who defend our freedom.

Here is the list of nine officers who died alongside Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla:

1. Brigadier Swale Saidi,

2. Colonel Duncan Keittany

3. Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe

4. Major George Benson Magondu

5. Captain Sora Mohamed

6. Captain Hillary Litali

7. Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi

8. Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi

9. Sergeant Rose Nyawira.

The loss of General Francis Ogolla, a respected and accomplished military leader, is not only a blow to the armed forces but also to the entire country. His dedication and leadership will be sorely missed.

As we reflect on the sacrifice these military personnel made for our country, let us not forget the sacrifices made by all those who serve in the armed forces.

Their commitment and bravery should never be taken for granted. May their memory live on as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our military heroes.

