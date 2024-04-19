Lt Gen Charles Muriu Kahariri to Act as Chief of Defence Forces

In the wake of a tragic loss in Kenya’s military leadership, The Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF) Lieutenant General Charles Muriu Kahariri has taken on the role of Acting Chief of Defence Forces.

With a military career spanning decades, Lt Gen Kahariri has been thrust into this position of leadership at a critical time for the country’s armed forces after the death of CDF General Francis Ogolla in a helicopter crash on Thursday April 18th.

High ranking Officials in the Military said that there is no vacuum and that Gen Kahariri had sat in as the acting CDF.

The Defence Council briefly met on Friday under the chairmanship of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale but the issue of who would be the CDF was not discussed.

The Council will meet later and deliberate on who will be the next military boss after which they will advise the president who will make the appointment.

Known for his strategic thinking, calm demeanor, and extensive experience, Lt Gen Kahariri is stepping up to guide the military through a period of transition marked by grief and uncertainty.

His appointment as Acting Chief of Defence Forces brings with it the weight of immense responsibility as he navigates the challenges and decisions that lie ahead.

A respected figure within the armed forces, Lt Gen Kahariri’s leadership style is characterized by a focus on teamwork, dedication, and the welfare of his troops.

As he assumes this temporary position, he will undoubtedly draw upon his vast knowledge and expertise to ensure the smooth operation of Kenya’s military forces.

