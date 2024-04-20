It was pomp and colour at the Methodist Church in Narok County on Saturday as Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo exchanged vows with his fiancée Irene Renoi Kiptikoi in a colourful ceremony meant to consecrate their union.

In videos seen by Kenyans.co.ke, the bride walked down the aisle in the company of her parents as the bridesmaids sauntered in tow.

Dressed in traditional attire, the maids blended a mixture of maroon and gold for the floor-length dresses and tops respectively.

The groomsmen complimented the ladies’ wear with an elegant attire of Nigerian origin, Isiagu – which entails a top chain button with a maroon hat.

Letoo stood out in his black Agbada with a dash of gold.

“I take you to be my lovely wedded husband till death do as part. I love you so much,” Irene stated much to the applause of those in attendance.

“The love of my life, I give you this ring as a sign of love everlasting from today and forever, in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, Amen,” Letoo noted.

Following the event at the Methodist church, the procession transitioned to the social gathering at the Ole Ntimama Stadium which was filled to the rafters.

In what was initially touted to be a mass wedding, Letoo dispelled the rumours and confirmed his commitment to Irene.

A list of entertainers is anticipated to ignite the stadium as the event is expected to stream into the night.

The event was attended by a who’s who in the media industry comprising Citizen TV’s Editorial Director Linus Kaikai, NTV’s Kennedy Murithi who served as the best man, Swahili news anchor Swaleh Mdoe, NTV’s Makori Ongechi, Ben Kirui, Brian Muchiri, Chemutai Goin and Melita Ole Tenges.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Pomp and Colour: Citizen TV’s Stephen Letoo Colourful Ceremony