President William Ruto pledge To Give Sh131 Million To Sudan

In a remarkable display of compassion, President William Ruto has pledged a million dollars (Sh131.7 million) in aid to Sudan, extending a helping hand to a nation ravaged by conflict, poverty, and political instability.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 16, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the pledge was made during the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and the neighboring countries.

- Advertisement -

The Sh 131.7 million is part of US$2 billion that the international community has mobilized to support Sudan.

The conference which was convened by France, Germany, and the European Union brought together foreign ministers, representatives of State, international and regional organizations, and civil society to find solutions for sustainable peace in Sudan.

The participants expressed their grave concern about the worsening conflict and violation of human rights in Sudan and the impact of the crisis on the neighboring countries.

Mudavadi who represented Kenya at the conference championed Kenya’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Sudan conflict and supported the international community’s call for sanctions on parties fueling the conflict for their vested interests.

- Advertisement -

“Kenya insists on immediate ceasefire as well as the opening of all borders and cross lines to enable rapid delivery of the much-needed humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people,” said Mudavadi.

The delegates in the conference commended the African Union (AU), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and neighboring countries, including Kenya, for their relentless efforts for peace in Sudan.

The stakeholders called on warring factions to cease hostilities and abide by the commitment from the Jeddah talks, co-facilitated by the AU and IGAD in May 2023, to protect Sudanese civilians from the conflict.

The delegates further urged foreign actors to stop providing armed or material support to the warring parties or engage in action that could heighten tensions and fuel the conflict.

The Sudan crisis erupted in April 2023 following a violent power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Millions of Sudanese citizens have since been displaced with others seeking refuge in the neighboring countries.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

President William Ruto pledge To Give Sh131 Million To Sudan