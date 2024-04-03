Promotion To Glory: Crispus Mulu Of Kennesaw, Georgia

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to Glory of Crispus Mulu, beloved husband to Stella Nthale.

Family and friends are meeting daily (7pm – 8pm Eastern time) at their residence:

603 Walton Green Way NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Contributions towards funeral expenses can be sent as follows:

Write checks directly to Stella Nthale

CashApp or Zelle

Cashup: $Steshstarr

Venmo: @Stella-Nthale

Zelle: (404)536-2517

Funeral arrangements are being organized.

Join planning WhatApp here

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”



