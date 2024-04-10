MP Apologize To Ruto After Kemosi Mogaka Declined Envoy Job

In a surprising turn of events, the Member of Parliament for West Mugirango Stephen Mogaka has apologized to President William Ruto after his predecessor Vincent Kemosi Mogaka declined nomination to be Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana.

In a letter on Tuesday, April 9, Mogaka said it was troubling for Kemosi to decline an ambassadorial nomination to serve Kenyan interests in Ghana.

“As the elected Member of Parliament deeply invested in the well-being and progress of our nation, I find it troubling that a qualified individual would choose to forego such a significant opportunity to serve our country.

“The role in question undoubtedly carries immense responsibility and offers a platform to make meaningful contributions towards representing our country’s interests in Ghana,” read the letter in part.

The West Mugirango MP noted that he cannot help but feel uneasy about the implications of Kemosi’s decision to decline the nomination after he requested President Ruto give him a role.

“Sir, Kindly also accept my personal apology and that of the People of West Mugirango, having requested you personally to offer Hon. Vincent Kemosi a job which he has had the audacity to decline,” Mogaka stated.

The Jubilee MP further asked President Ruto to consider nominating another person from West Mugirango Constituency for the Ghana High Commissioner role.

“I plead with you that you consider an alternative able person from West Mugirango Constituency for appointment as a High Commissioner for Ghana. I take the liberty to separately suggest to you your Excellency a number of Curriculum vitae to consider along with other persons you might be having in mind,” Mogaka added.

Kemosi on Tuesday said he would not appear before the National Assembly’s Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations for approval.

In a letter to the committee’s chairperson Nelson Koech, the former MP explained that he declined the ambassadorial nomination due to personal and compelling family matters.

“This has been occasioned by my personal and compelling family matters which after taking into consideration do not allow me to take up the position as the High Commissioner to Ghana as nominated by his Excellence the President on March 9, 2024,” Kemosi stated.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

