Joseph Ngunjiri, a Kenyan student pursuing an MSc in Supply Chain Management at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, shares his accomplishment of securing a prestigious Graduate Assistantship at the university.

He says this graduate assistantship is worth millions of shillings and has alleviated a significant portion of his tuition fees and living expenses.

Reflecting on his experience in America, Joseph highlights the invaluable bonds formed within the Kenyan community, providing him with camaraderie, support, and a profound sense of belonging.

Joseph is a proud beneficiary of The KENYA Airlift Program and is grateful for the support in realizing his dream of studying his masters in North America.

The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

Joseph Ngunjiri’s IUP Graduate Assistantship: Valuable Opportunity