spot_img
Friday, May 17, 2024
spot_img
HomeKENYA AIRLIFT PROGRAM
spot_img
KENYA AIRLIFT PROGRAMNEWS

Joseph Ngunjiri’s IUP Graduate Assistantship: Valuable Opportunity

Bob Mwiti
By Bob Mwiti
Joseph Ngunjiri's IUP Graduate Assistantship: Valuable Opportunity
Joseph Ngunjiri’s IUP Graduate Assistantship: Valuable Opportunity

Joseph Ngunjiri, a Kenyan student pursuing an MSc in Supply Chain Management at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, shares his accomplishment of securing a prestigious Graduate Assistantship at the university.

He says this graduate assistantship is worth millions of shillings and has alleviated a significant portion of his tuition fees and living expenses.

Reflecting on his experience in America, Joseph highlights the invaluable bonds formed within the Kenyan community, providing him with camaraderie, support, and a profound sense of belonging.

- Advertisement -

Joseph is a proud beneficiary of The KENYA Airlift Program and is grateful for the support in realizing his dream of studying his masters in North America.

YouTube video

The KENYA Airlift Program

- Advertisement -

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

If you are interested in joining this fantastic program, please apply today by visiting our website at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com or give us a call at 0742849555

 

Joseph Ngunjiri’s IUP Graduate Assistantship: Valuable Opportunity

Previous article
Diaspora Returnee Seeks Custody Of Child Sired with US-Based Father
Bob Mwiti
Bob Mwitihttps://kenyaairliftprogram.com/
Bob Mwiti is founder and the managing director of APPSTEC AMERICA LLC and Co-Founder of Kenya Airlift Program. He is also a writer and contributor of diasporamessenger.com.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

It is a long established fact that a reader will be distracted by the readable content of a page when looking at its layout.

Contact us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

© 2024 Diaspora Messenger