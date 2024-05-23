Invitation: Memorial day weekend Jambo List’s business Expo 2024

Discover what is Next: Memorial Day weekend exciting highlights of the Jambo List’s Annual Business Expo. Happening on May 24 (1pm EST -8pm EST) & May 25 (10am EST-6pm EST), 2024, at the Embassy Suites Hotel, Piscataway, New Jersey

As the business landscape evolves and opportunities abound, there is no better time than now to learn about business and investing opportunities available to our diaspora community. Jambo List Leaders are excited and invites the community across North America to attend this well organized and highly anticipated Annual event. Jambo List Business Expo promises a dynamic showcase of investing, networking, and growth opportunities that are not to be missed.

Here are some of the exciting highlights awaiting attendees at this annual event.

Keynote Visionaries : Renowned industry leaders and visionaries such as Honorable Rebecca Miano and Senator Cory Booker’s senior representative will grace our stage, sharing insights, strategies, and foresights that can shape how you do business and invest in both the USA and in Kenya. From policy changes to emerging trends, their keynote addresses will inspire and inform.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded professionals, potential partners, and industry influencers throughout the event. Build meaningful relationships, explore collaboration opportunities, and expand your network for future growth.

Empowering and Educational panel sessions : Dive deep into practical knowledge and skills through our empowering workshops. Led by experts, these sessions cover a range of topics including Import & Export, Private & Public Partnership, strategies for growing small businesses, financial planning, and more. Learn the role of some of the government agencies represented and how they can support your interests. Below are major Government institutions that will be represented:

Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) Central Bank of Kenya(CBK) The Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency – KEPROBA Special Economic Zone (SEZ)

Innovative Exhibitor Showcase: Discover the latest innovations, products, and services at our Exhibitor Showcase that our diaspora community engages in.

Gala Dinner and Awards ceremony: The Expo will conclude with a Gala dinner that will be held on May 25, 2024, at 6:00pm where the winners of the 2024 Jambo List Community

Leaders Award will be announced: The Keynote Speaker will be Hon. Rebecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry opportunities, inspiration, and connections that can propel your business to new heights. Register now to secure your spot at this must-attend event and discover what’s next for your business journey.

Dinner reservations can be made https://www.eventbrite.com/e/867074040797?aff=. If you are interested in being an exhibitor, please contact us on in**@ja***********.com. Or contact Serah Munyiri 908-812-7965 or Teresa Njoroge at 862-432-9042 or Mary Muturi 908-416-0281

For more information about the upcoming expo, visit www.jambolistexpo.com

Invitation: Memorial day weekend Jambo List’s business Expo 2024