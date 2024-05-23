Ruto Calls for Exchange Programs with Ivy League Institutions

In a bid to enhance educational opportunities and foster global partnerships, President William Ruto has urged prestigious American universities , including Johns Hopkins and Harvard, to initiate exchange programs with Kenyan universities.

Ruto emphasised the importance of such collaborations during an address at the Spelman College in Atlanta.

He highlighted the mutual benefits that could arise from the exchange of knowledge, research, and cultural experiences between Kenya and the United States.

The proposal comes as part of Ruto’s broader vision to elevate the standards of higher education in Kenya by leveraging the expertise and resources available at renowned international institutions.

By establishing formal exchange programs, Kenyan students and faculty would have the opportunity to engage in academic exchanges, collaborative research projects, and professional development initiatives with their counterparts abroad.

Such partnerships not only enrich the learning experience for students but also contribute to the advancement of critical fields such as healthcare, technology, and entrepreneurship.