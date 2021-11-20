How To Apply For The US Exchange Program For Kenyan Women

The United States has announced an exchange program for Kenyan women to enroll in the TechWomen Initiative fall 2022 program.

Under the States Department of Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the initiative looks into creating a mutual understanding between the U.S. and member states through education and cultural exchange.

“As mandated by the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act of 1961, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) works to build friendly, peaceful relations between the people of the United States and the people of other.

- Advertisement -

“Countries through academic, cultural, sports and professional exchanges, as well as public-private partnerships,” the statement read in part.

Once selected to participate, interested applicants will get fully funded accommodations such as International travel costs to the U.S., domestic travel in the country to the Techwomen events, and meals.

Eligibility:

Interested applicants are urged to meet the following criteria to qualify:

Be women with, at minimum, two years full-time professional experience in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields.

NB: internship and unpaid work are not considered as part of the two years.

Have, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree/four-year university degree or equivalent.

Be proficient in written and spoken English.

Be eligible to obtain a U.S. J-1 exchange visitor visa.

Not hold U.S. citizenship or be a U.S. legal permanent resident.

How To Apply:

Kenyans are notified that preferences will be given to those committed to returning to their countries and sharing what they have learned with young girls, demonstrating a willingness to participate in the exchange program.

Applications will be made online on the TechWomen website by Wednesday, January 2022, before or at 8:00 PM(EAT)

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

How To Apply For The US Exchange Program For Kenyan Women