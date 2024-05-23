This historic gathering brought together key leaders from both Kenya and the United States to discuss important matters of mutual interest and strengthen diplomatic ties between the two nations.

In his social media account, President Ruto said “Kenya and the United States of America share common positions on global peace and stability. We look forward to stronger bonds and partnerships with the U.S. in resolving conflicts and tackling insecurity, especially in the Horn of Africa”

Ruto added that he met with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and engaged members of the Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, at the United States Capitol, Washington, D.C.

He also held talks with the U.S. Senators led by Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer and the Minority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell.

During the meeting, President Ruto emphasized the shared values and common goals that unite Kenya and the United States.

The discussions centered around various areas of cooperation, including trade, security, and humanitarian efforts.

With both countries facing similar challenges and opportunities, this meeting lays the foundation for collaboration and understanding that can result in meaningful progress for both nations.

The presence of Speaker Mike Johnson and Members of Congress at the meeting underscores the significance of this event.

It highlights the strong friendship and goodwill between Kenya and the United States, as well as the commitment of both nations to working together for a better future.

This high-profile meeting between President Ruto, Speaker Mike Johnson, and Members of Congress is a testament to the diplomatic efforts and strategic partnerships that drive global politics.

As the world watches, the stage is set for a collaborative and transformative partnership between Kenya and the United States.

PHOTOS: President Ruto Finally Address Members of Congress