In loving memory: Ayub Ng’ang’a Ngugi, brother of Kezziah Kibunja

It is with great sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of Ayub Ng’ang’a Ngugi of Kiangima Village, Githunguri, Kiambu County which occurred on 12th June 2024.

He was the son of the late Simon Ngugi Ng’ang’a and the late Mary Njeri Ngugi.

Loving Husband of Elder Lucy Wambui Ng’ang’a (Retired). Father of Mary Njeri, Loise Wangui (Gitwe Girls), Simon Ngugi and Lucy Wanjiru, Geoffrey Kihiu, and Eva Wangui.

Brother of Elizabeth Wangui (Muoroto Supermarket, Githunguri), the late Anna Waithera Ndun’gu (Nakuru), Rahab Wambui Wanguhu, David Njuguna (Red Hill), Stephen Ngure (Red Hill), Margaret Wairimu Thandi (Kabuku), Minne Thingu, Andrew Kanari, George King’ara and Kezziah Wanjiku Kibunja (USA). He was Grandfather of many children.

The cortege will leave Kenyatta University Referral Hospital Mortuary (By-Pass) on Wednesday, 19/6/2024, at 8.00AM.

The funeral service will be held thereafter at PCEA Ayub Kinyua Memorial Church, Githunguri from 10.00AM.

Burial will take place at his home in Kiangima Village, Githunguri.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

