Ruto’s Historic Move: Wants Kenya to Host Grammy Awards

President William Ruto’s visit to Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, proved monumental for Kenya’s creative sector.

It set the stage for groundbreaking announcements and ambitious proposals, including a agreement with American television personality, Steve Harvey and organisers of the Grammy Awards.

During his tour of the impressive studio grounds, President Ruto engaged in significant discussions with various key figures in the American entertainment industry.

One of the highlights of this visit was securing a commitment from Steve Harvey, who agreed to visit Kenya in September to interact with the local industry.

He also pledged to return in December as the chief guest during Kenya’s Jamhuri Day celebrations.

Steve Harvey, a renowned comedian, television host, producer, and radio personality, expressed enthusiasm about engaging with Kenyan talents and exploring the vibrant cultural landscape of the country.

Additionally, President Ruto made a case for hosting the Grammy Awards in Kenya, proposing the iconic Maasai Mara.

With its natural backdrop of the awe-inspiring wildebeest migration, the head of state proposed the national reserve as a potential venue.

The Grammy organizers, intrigued by this novel idea, promised to visit Nairobi in July to discuss the proposal further and explore the feasibility of such a groundbreaking event.

Moreover, President Ruto’s visit was not just about making pitches and forming connections but also about affirming his support for the creative economy.

Reflecting on the comprehensive capabilities demonstrated by Tyler Perry Studios, President Ruto committed to enhancing investment in Kenya’s creative sector.

President Ruto’s efforts to position Kenya as a significant player in the entertainment industry come at a critical time when the country is looking to diversify its economic drivers and create more opportunities for its youthful population.

By fostering ties with influential figures like Steve Harvey and pitching for international events like the Grammy Awards, Kenya aims to spotlight its cultural offerings on the world stage.

By DENIS MWANGI

Read the original article on https://www.pulselive.co.ke/

