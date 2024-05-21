spot_img
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
VIDEO: Ruto Mesmerized to Meet NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
President William Ruto was Monday all smiles as he met National Basketball Association legend Shaquille O’Neal. The President met O’Neal during his visit to the Martin Luther King Jnr National Historical Park in Atlanta.

In a video seen by the Star, the President was visibly mesmerized by the height of the NBA legend whose presence dwarfed the rest of the people present.

He excitedly shook O’Neal’s hand as he placed his other hand on the athlete’s shoulder, visibly stunned at his height.

The president kept looking up at the former NBA champion as they briefly engaged.

Also present during the interaction was First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto and US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

 

President Ruto arrived in the US for his week-long State Visit on Monday.

He began his tour with a visit to Atlanta University Centre with a focus on strengthening educational ties between the US and Kenya.

The state visit is the first for an African leader in 16 years.

The President is expected to make a strong case for Kenya as Africa’s top strategic investment destination.

He will urge multinational companies in the US to take advantage of the irresistible trade and investment options in Kenya that range from ICT, e-mobility, agriculture, infrastructure, housing, renewable energy and carbon markets.

Read the original article on https://www.the-star.co.ke/

 

