Death Announcement of Peter Kamau Mbugua of Washington DC

It’s with deep sorry and heavy hearts that we announce the death of Peter Kamau Mbugua of Washington DC after a tragic road accident in Washington DC.

Peter was the son of the Late Mbugua Magiri and the Late Loise wambui, he was brother to the Late John Magiri, the Late James Njoroge , Teresa mgongo of Washington DC, Late mecheal Ngugi, Jane Njambi Ngethe of Washington DC and Catherine wanjiru of Washington DC. He was Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements will be announced Later!

The family needs prayers and your financial support at this difficult time. Kindly send Donations to Paster Gatambia of Power House Baptist church-301 802 8795, Dorothy-9138502459 or Jane Ngethe-2024924616. Any Donations will help

Friends and family will be meeting for prayers on Friday 14th, Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June at 13120 musicmaster Dr. Silverspring MD 20904.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

