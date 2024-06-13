Jahmby Koikai’s Father Asks for Forgiveness: A Touching Tribute

In a touching tribute, Jahmby Koikai’s father, Ambassador Daniel Koikai asks his late daughter for forgiveness for the times he might have fallen short as a father.

Family and friends gathered at Nairobi Chapel, Ngong Road, on Thursday, June 13, to honour the life of Jahmby Koikai, a beloved media personality and advocate for women’s health.

Jahmby’s memorial service was filled with heartfelt tributes from her close family members, praising her relentless spirit and the profound impact she had on many lives.

Njambi Koikai’s dad reveals he was an absent father

Ambassador Daniel Koikai, Jahmby’s father, shared a reflection on his relationship with his late daughter.

He revealed the complexities of their bond, marked by long periods of absence due to his professional commitments.

“A time has come for me to atone for my acts of omission and commission. It has been one of the most difficult episodes in my life, especially for your close family, your mum, sisters, aunts, uncles, colleagues in the media, and friends in and out of the country,” he expressed.

Ambassador Koikai narrated the events from the time Jahmby was born until her untimely death on June 3, 2024. He recounted their early years, beginning in 1985 when Jahmby was conceived, and her birth in 1986. At that time, he was working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“She visited me in the office to inform me of the pregnancy and later, after she gave birth to you, she came back to see me. At that time, you were about four months old, and that was my first encounter with you as a child,” he reminisced.

However, their encounters were brief due to his postings abroad. “Though our encounter was short-lived and we never saw each other after that as I was posted outside the country, your mum and other family members took care of you,” he added.

Jahmby Koikai & dad reconnection later in life

It was only when Jahmby was in high school that they had the opportunity to reconnect. Ambassador Koikai recounted, “It is only when you got to Form One and I was back in the country that we were able to meet when you came to the office to look for me.”

Despite the distance, he ensured he provided for her education and supported her in various ways.

“From the time I accepted you as my daughter, I never stopped paying for your education and supporting you in other ways. I would also support you from different parts of the world, especially when I was in Nigeria and London,” he said.

Njambi Koikai’s dad offers apology to late daughter

In an emotional moment during his tribute, Ambassador Koikai asked for forgiveness for the times he might have fallen short as a father.

“I take this opportunity to thank her family for being there for her when I was absent… I’ll remember you in many ways. I ask here in public, where I may have not fulfilled my duties as your dad, please forgive me, forgive me, forgive me,” he pleaded.

He concluded his tribute with a prayer for her soul, hoping for eternal peace until they meet again. “I pray that your soul will rest in eternal peace till we meet again. Bye bye!”

Jahmby’s close family members also shared glowing tributes, emphasising her relentless spirit and the power of her influence.

They remembered her as a strong, inspiring figure who touched many lives through her work and advocacy. Jahmby Koikai will be buried on Friday, June 14, 2024.

