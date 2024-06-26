Kenya Parliament Approve Deployment of KDF to Support the Police

The National Assembly has approved the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to support the National Police Service (NPS) following the anti-finance bill protests.

The deployment was ratified after the National Assembly convened a special sitting to discuss the deployment of the military officers.

“That, pursuant to Article 241(3)(c) of the Constitution and sections 31(1)(b), 31(1)(c) and 32 of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, Cap. 199, this House accedes to the request of the Defence Council dated 26th June 2024 and, in the interest of national security, approves the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in support of the National Police Service in various parts of the Republic of Kenya affected by ongoing violent protests that have caused destruction to critical infrastructure until normalcy is restored,” the motion read in part.

The KDF deployment motion was however objected to by Azimio coalition allied Members of Parliament who claimed that the House business committee had not sanctioned it.

- Advertisement -

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo in a statement after the session said the National Assembly approved the deployment within 30 minutes.

“And, without media, without most members, without proper debate, in a record 30mins, national assembly has just made Kenya a military state; authorizing the deployment of KDF without indicating where, why or for what period, and did so retrospectively contra a 241(3)(c). God bless us!” Amollo stated.

- Advertisement -

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Tuesday, June 25 evening gazetted the KDF deployment saying the ongoing violent protests in various parts of Kenya have resulted in the destruction and breaching of critical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has resolved to take a one-month recess following the Tuesday protests that saw Kenyans storming the Parliament buildings and destroying property. The house will return from break on July 23, 2024.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Read the Original Article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

Kenya Parliament Approve Deployment of KDF to Support the Police