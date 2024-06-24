400 Kenyan Police Officers Departing For Haiti Given the Flag

However, Ruto has been an enthusiastic backer of the mission, and officials said over the weekend that a contingent would depart on Tuesday.

“This was an official flag off ceremony by the President. 400 officers are now ready to depart for Haiti tomorrow,” an interior minister official told AFP.

A senior police officer said the president “handed over a Kenyan national flag” to the group.

He said the initial batch would be composed of elite officers from the Rapid Deployment Unit, General Service Unit, Administration Police, and Kenya Police.

“They have all undertaken a rigorous training for this exercise on top of their prior training of handling complex situations and are ready for the mission,” he said.