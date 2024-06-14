David Kariuki, a kenyan native, has achieved a remarkable academic milestone by graduating with two master’s degrees from South Dakota State University. His dedication and passion for innovation, has not only earned him degrees in Operations Management and Data Science but also a distinguished award.

Kariuki’s decision to pursue a dual interdisciplinary approach stems from his research interests and future aspirations. Recognizing the significance of data science in shaping the future landscape. He expressed his belief that data science is poised to become the next big thing globally within the next five years.

In recognition of his remarkable achievements, Kariuki was honored with the Distinguished Innovation and Creative Works award by South Dakota State University. This prestigious award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated outstanding creativity and innovation, contributing significantly to the advancement of their respective fields.

- Advertisement -

The International Scholars Program (ISP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

- Advertisement -

We exclusively welcome ambitious individuals who are ready to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

Join this fantastic program today by applying on our website at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com or call +(263) 716 323 343. For Kenyan students visit www.kenyaairliftprogram.com or calling us at 0742849555.

Kenyan David Kariuki’s Prestigious Degrees and Award from SDSU