A U.S. immigration judge ruled that President Barack Obama’s Kenyan-born uncle can stay in the United States as a lawful resident.

The news comes as a surprise, considering the often strict and complex regulations surrounding immigration applications.

Obama’s uncle, Onyango Obama 69, who had previously faced deportation proceedings, can now legally stay in the United States as a permanent resident.

According to one News Outlet, Judge Leonard Shapiro’s decision was based on a federal law granting green cards to foreigners who arrived to the United States before 1972, as long as they are found to be of good moral character.

“He appears to me to be a gentleman and I’m inclined to grant his application on that basis,” Said Judge Shapiro.

Judge Shapiro was quoted saying that despite Onyango’s years without a visa and his drunk-driving arrest, he had proven his good character through history of paying taxes, volunteering in the community, and being “a good neighbor and a good friend.”

The news of Obama’s uncle obtaining a Green Card is sure to spark interest and curiosity, redefining our understanding of immigration in the United States.

This surprising revelation could have far-reaching implications, prompting discussions about family ties, nationality, and the American dream.

With immigration being a hot-button topic in this election year, this unexpected twist adds a layer of intrigue to the ongoing conversation.

Obama’s uncle’s successful Green Card application challenges the preconceived notion some may have about immigration and brings a fresh perspective to the subject.

As the story unfolds, it will undoubtedly captivate the public’s attention and invite detailed analysis from both sides of the immigration debate.

The granting of a Green Card to Obama’s Kenyan-born uncle serves as a poignant reminder that immigration stories are more complex than they appear, reminding us of the journeys thousands of individuals make to pursue a life in the United States. The bottom line for those without status, Never Give Up!

